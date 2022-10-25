Tenable Holdings Non-GAAP EPS of $0.15 beats by $0.12, revenue of $174.9M beats by $4.69M
Oct. 25, 2022 4:22 PM ETTenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Tenable Holdings press release (NASDAQ:TENB): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.15 beats by $0.12.
- Revenue of $174.9M (+26.1% Y/Y) beats by $4.69M.
- Q4 Outlook: Revenue in the range of $180M to $182M vs. consensus of $182.35M;Non-GAAP income from operations in the range of $15M to $16M; Non-GAAP net income in the range of $7.5M to $8.5M; Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.06 to $0.07 vs. consensus of $0.05;118.5M diluted weighted average shares outstanding.
- FY2022 Outlook: Calculated current billings in the range of $768M to $776M; Revenue in the range of $678.6M to $680.6M vs. consensus of $676.26M; Non-GAAP income from operations in the range of $62.7M to $63.7M; Non-GAAP net income in the range of $37.6M to $38.6M; Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.32 to $0.33 vs. consensus of $0.19; 118M diluted weighted average shares outstanding; Unlevered free cash flow in the range of $120M to $125M.
