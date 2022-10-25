First Interstate Banc GAAP EPS of $0.80 misses by $0.12, revenue of $289.7M misses by $10.04M
Oct. 25, 2022 4:23 PM ETFirst Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- First Interstate Banc press release (NASDAQ:FIBK): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.80 misses by $0.12.
- Revenue of $289.7M (+73.3% Y/Y) misses by $10.04M.
- The quarterly cash dividend increased to $0.47 per share, or 14.6%, from the second quarter of 2022 and the third quarter of 2021.
- Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, increased to 3.71% for the third quarter of 2022, a 46 basis point increase from the second quarter of 2022.
- Criticized loans decreased $203.1 million, to $576.9 million as of September 30, 2022, from $780.0 million as of June 30, 2022.
- Non-performing loans decreased $23.9 million, to $86.0 million as of September 30, 2022, from $109.9 million as of June 30, 2022.
- Repurchased 3.3 million shares of common stock at a weighted average price of $40.59,
