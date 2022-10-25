Chipotle rallies after comparable sales, margins impress

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) jumped in after-hours trading after impressing on the margin line with its Q3 earnings report.

The fast-casual restaurant operator reported comparable sales increased 7.6% in Q3 to edge past the consensus mark of +7.4%.

In-restaurant sales increased 22.1% during the quarter, while digital sales represented 37.2% of total food and beverage revenue.

Operating income was up 40.3% compared to a year ago as some costs were leveraged down.

Restaurant-level margin was up 200 bps Y/Y to 25.3% of sales during the quarter vs. 25.1% consensus. The increase was primarily due to the benefit of sales leverage and, to a lesser extent, lower delivery fees associated with a lower volume of delivery transactions, partially offset by higher food costs and increases in hourly wages. The benefit of menu price increases were partially offset by inflation across the menu primarily due to higher costs for dairy, packaging, tortillas and avocados. Labor costs as a percentage of revenue were 25.1% of sales vs. 25.8% a year ago and food, beverage & packaging costs were 29.8% of sales vs. 30.3% a year ago.

Chipotle (CMG) opened 43 new restaurants during the quarter including two relocations bringing the total restaurant count to 3,090.

Guidance: Q4 comparable restaurant sales growth in the mid to high-single digits is anticipated. CMG also sees 235 to 250 new restaurant openings (including 10 to 15 relocations to add a Chipotlane), which assumes construction, permit and material supply delays don't worsen An estimated underlying effective full year tax rate between 25% and 27% before discrete items is also anticipated. More color may be issued on the earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m.

Shares of the Newport Beach-based company rose 4.30% in AH trading to $1,652.07 after gaining 2.47% during the regular session. CMG has a Seeking Alpha Momentum score of A and still trades above its 100-day and 200-day moving averages.