Chemours Non-GAAP EPS of $1.24 beats by $0.17, revenue of $1.78B beats by $110M

Oct. 25, 2022 4:23 PM ETThe Chemours Company (CC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Chemours press release (NYSE:CC): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.24 beats by $0.17.
  • Revenue of $1.78B (+6.0% Y/Y) beats by $110M.
  • As previously announced, Adjusted EBITDA for FY 2022 is expected to be between $1.40 B and $1.45B.
  • Free Cash Flow is expected to be greater than $575M.

  • Mr. Newman concluded, "Looking ahead, we believe we have the best assets, team, and strategy to continue to deliver strong performance through the economic cycle and create value for our stakeholders, despite the macroeconomic uncertainty. We remain focused on our four key priorities to enhance shareholder value, and on delivering another solid year of financial results.”

