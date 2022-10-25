Visa fiscal Q4 earnings helped by consumer spending; boosts dividend, announces buyback

Visa (NYSE:V) stock rose 2.4% in Tuesday after-hours trading after the payment network giant increased its dividend and adopted a new $12.0B stock buyback program while it reported better than expected fiscal Q4 earnings.

"In Visa’s fiscal fourth quarter, we saw a continuation of many of the spending trends present throughout 2022: strength in consumer payments, resilience in e-commerce and ongoing recovery in cross-border travel," said Chairman and CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr.

Visa's (V) board increased its quarterly cash dividend by 20% to $0.45 per share and authorized a $12.0B share repurchase program.

Fiscal Q4 non-GAAP EPS of $1.93, topping the average analyst estimate of $1.86, rose from $1.98 in fiscal Q3 and from $1.62 in Q4 2021.

Net revenue for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022 was $7.79B, vs. $7.55B consensus, rising from $7.28B in the prior quarter and from $6.56B in the year-ago quarter.

Payments volume rose 10% Y/Y in constant dollars with cross-border volume up 36% and processed transactions up 12%.

Visa Inc. (V) Q4 total payments volume of $2.93T, vs. Visible Alpha consensus of $3.01T, slipped from $2.94T in Q3.

Q3 total operating expenses of $2.70B dropped from $3.13B in the prior quarter and rose from $2.24B in the year-ago quarter.

Comments (6)

