TriNet Non-GAAP EPS of $1.64 beats by $0.62, revenue of $1.2B beats by $897.48M
Oct. 25, 2022 4:24 PM ETTriNet Group, Inc. (TNET)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- TriNet press release (NYSE:TNET): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.64 beats by $0.62.
- Revenue of $1.2B (+5.3% Y/Y) beats by $897.48M.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $173 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $132 million, in the same period last year.
- Average PEO WSEs increased 1% as compared to the same period last year, to approximately 352,000.
- Average HCM Users for the period was approximately 247,000.
- At September 30, 2022, TriNet (TRINET) had cash and cash equivalents of $454 million and total debt of $496 million.
