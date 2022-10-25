TriNet Non-GAAP EPS of $1.64 beats by $0.62, revenue of $1.2B beats by $897.48M

Oct. 25, 2022 4:24 PM ETTriNet Group, Inc. (TNET)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • TriNet press release (NYSE:TNET): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.64 beats by $0.62.
  • Revenue of $1.2B (+5.3% Y/Y) beats by $897.48M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $173 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $132 million, in the same period last year.
  • Average PEO WSEs increased 1% as compared to the same period last year, to approximately 352,000.
  • Average HCM Users for the period was approximately 247,000.
  • At September 30, 2022, TriNet (TRINET) had cash and cash equivalents of $454 million and total debt of $496 million.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.