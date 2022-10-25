Fuel surcharges and foreign exchange fluctuations helped fuel Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) past earnings expectations on Tuesday.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share of C$2.13 were noted as a quarterly record while C$4.51B in revenue derived from higher fuel surcharges, freight rate increases, and aided by a weaker Canadian dollar also marked a new record for the rail operator. Both were also above the figures analysts had expected, with $1.47 (C$2) in earnings per share and $3.17B ($C4.3B) in revenue the consensus for the quarter. Operating ratio also improved to 57.2%, 1.8% better than the year prior.

The improvement came despite a 15% jump in operating expenses amid higher energy costs.

“We remain focused on disciplined execution of our integrated operating plan to maximize the effectiveness and efficiency of our incredible three-coast network,” CEO Tracy Robinson said. “We have a busy fourth quarter, with a strong start in the Canadian grain crop, and we are resourced for the months ahead. We are pleased to be raising our 2022 outlook to reflect our performance.”

The new raised outlook reflects an expectation of 25% adjusted diluted EPS growth, up from a prior 15% to 20% forecast. Additionally, full-year free cash flow is expected to rise to C$4.2B as compared to the prior guide of C$3.7B to C$4B.

Read more on the importance of fuel surcharges for rail operators this earnings season.