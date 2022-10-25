NextGen Healthcare Non-GAAP EPS of $0.25 beats by $0.02, revenue of $159.4M beats by $3.74M
Oct. 25, 2022 4:29 PM ETNextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NXGN)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- NextGen Healthcare press release (NASDAQ:NXGN): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.25 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $159.4M (+6.8% Y/Y) beats by $3.74M.
- Non-recurring revenue was $15.9 million compared to $13.7 million for the same period a year ago, an increase of 17%.
- Bookings, which reflects annual contract value, was $37.4 million and included several deals greater than $1.0 million.
- Board authorized new share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to an additional $100 million of its outstanding shares of common stock through March 2025.
