Equity Commonwealth FFO of $0.13 beats by $0.10, revenue of $15.13M misses by $0.51M
Oct. 25, 2022 4:30 PM ETEquity Commonwealth (EQC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Equity Commonwealth press release (NYSE:EQC): Q3 FFO of $0.13 beats by $0.10.
- Revenue of $15.13M (+9.0% Y/Y) misses by $0.51M.
- The same property portfolio was 83.4% leased as of September 30, 2022, compared to 84.8% as of June 30, 2022, and 82.5% as of September 30, 2021.
- The same property portfolio commenced occupancy was 80.8% as of September 30, 2022, compared to 82.9% as of June 30, 2022, and 78.6% as of September 30, 2021.
- Same property NOI increased 16.8% when compared to the same period in 2021.
- Same property cash NOI increased 19.1% when compared to the same period in 2021.
