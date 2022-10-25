Equity Commonwealth FFO of $0.13 beats by $0.10, revenue of $15.13M misses by $0.51M

Oct. 25, 2022 4:30 PM ETEquity Commonwealth (EQC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Equity Commonwealth press release (NYSE:EQC): Q3 FFO of $0.13 beats by $0.10.
  • Revenue of $15.13M (+9.0% Y/Y) misses by $0.51M.
  • The same property portfolio was 83.4% leased as of September 30, 2022, compared to 84.8% as of June 30, 2022, and 82.5% as of September 30, 2021.
  • The same property portfolio commenced occupancy was 80.8% as of September 30, 2022, compared to 82.9% as of June 30, 2022, and 78.6% as of September 30, 2021.
  • Same property NOI increased 16.8% when compared to the same period in 2021.
  • Same property cash NOI increased 19.1% when compared to the same period in 2021.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.