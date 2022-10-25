Weatherford International Non-GAAP EPS of $0.40 misses by $0.02, revenue of $1.12B beats by $20M

Oct. 25, 2022 4:32 PM ETWeatherford International plc (WFRD)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Weatherford International press release (NASDAQ:WFRD): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.40 misses by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $1.12B (+18.5% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $214 million, a 19.1% adjusted EBITDA margin with a 160 basis point sequential improvement
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $160 million and free cash flow[1] was $133 million, primarily driven by higher adjusted EBITDA margins and working capital efficiency
  • Secured significant contract wins across the portfolio with IOC’s and NOC’s, including ADNOC, KOC, and YPF
  • Amended Credit Facility with increase in aggregate amount available to $370 million, and a two-year maturity extension subject to certain conditions
  • Issued a notice to redeem $125 million of our 11% senior unsecured notes

