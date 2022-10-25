Portland General Electric offering $375M of its stock via JPMorgan, Barclays
Oct. 25, 2022 5:42 PM ETPortland General Electric Company (POR)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) announces public offering of $375M of shares of its common stock.
- Underwriters also to be granted a 30-day option to purchase up to $56.25M of additional shares Portland stock.
- Portland expects to physically settle the forward sale agreements and any additional forward sale agreements in full on one or more dates no later than 24 months from the date of the preliminary prospectus supplement.
- Portland will initially not receive any proceeds from the forward sale, but expects to use a portion of net proceeds it would eventually receive to repay debt.
