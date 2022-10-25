Warner's new DC Studios taps Gunn, Safran to lead revamp

The shakeup at Warner Bros. Discovery's (NASDAQ:WBD) DC comics-based studios has arrived, and the company is putting DC's future in the hands of director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran.

The two will act as co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios, a new division at WBD that will replace DC Films.

Gunn will handle the creative side. He made a big career jump by directing a pair of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy films. But after being fired as director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (before being reinstated to that project), he jumped to Warner's DC to develop The Suicide Squad.

Safran is producer of The Suicide Squad and spin-off Peacemaker as well as DC's Aquaman and its upcoming sequel, and Shazam and its sequel. He'll handle the business and production side of the enterprise.

Both will report directly to WBD CEO David Zaslav while working with Warner Bros. film chief Michael De Luca and pamela Abdy.

Zaslav has promised reshaping the company's DC hero-based efforts with a new 10-year plan.

"Their decades of experience in filmmaking, close ties to the creative community, and proven track record thrilling superhero fans around the globe make them uniquely qualified to develop a long-term strategy across film, TV, and animation, and take this iconic franchise to the next level of creative storytelling," Zaslav says of Gunn and Safran.

DC was in discussions with Dan Lin to take over the studio in the summer before those talks broke down.