Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) pushed higher in after-hours trading after delivering Q3 results comfortably ahead of the consensus marks.

The casino operator reported revenue was up 4.1% during the quarter to $877.3M. Total adjusted EBITDAR fell less than 1% Y/Y to $337.7M. The EBITDAR tally was second only to last year’s record quarterly performance.

Boyd Gaming (BYD) noted broad strength, with gains seen across the Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South segments.

The Las Vegas-based company generated net income of $157M vs. $138M a year ago.

CEO update: "Our strong operating performance is producing robust free cash flow, allowing us to return nearly $500 million in capital to our shareholders so far this year. Overall, we are encouraged by the resiliency of our business, and remain confident in our strategy and our ability to deliver consistent results in the current economic environment."

Shares of Boyd Gaming (BYD) moved up 1.68% in after-hours trading to $55.70 following the earnings topper.

Boyd Gaming has now topped revenue estimates in 12 straight quarters and EPS estimates in 9 straight quarters.