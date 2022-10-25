UGE launches up to $5M private placement of green bonds

Oct. 25, 2022 4:34 PM ETUGE International Ltd. (UGEIF), UGE:CAUGEBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

  • Solar company UGE International (OTCQB:UGEIF) is launching a brokered private placement of green bonds for gross proceeds of up to $5M.
  • The bonds, to be issued at a price of either $955 per $1,000 principal amount or CAD955 per CAD1000 principal amount, will be denominated in U.S. dollars and Canadian dollars.
  • The bonds will have a term of four years, and bear interest at a rate of 9% per annum, payable semi-annually in U.S. dollars or Canadian dollars, as applicable, in arrears commencing Dec. 31, 2023.
  • The bonds will be secured against a pool of the company's solar and energy storage development projects.
  • The net proceeds from the offering will be used for the development of solar and energy storage projects.
  • The closing is subject to an approval of the stock exchange.

