American Assets Trust FFO of $0.63 beats by $0.08, revenue of $111.02M beats by $8.63M
Oct. 25, 2022 4:35 PM ETAmerican Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- American Assets Trust press release (NYSE:AAT): Q3 FFO of $0.63 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $111.02M (+13.0% Y/Y) beats by $8.63M.
- Same-store cash Net Operating Income increased 11.3% and 10.7% year-over-year for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2021.
- Leased approximately 43,000 comparable office square feet at an average straight-line basis and cash-basis contractual rent increase of 35% and 24%, respectively, during the three months ended September 30, 2022.
- Leased approximately 71,000 comparable retail square feet at an average straight-line basis and cash-basis contractual rent increase of 28% and 7%, respectively, during the three months ended September 30, 2022
- Increased 2022 FFO per diluted share guidance to a range of $2.30 to $2.34, an approximately 16% increase at the midpoint over our full year 2021 FFO per diluted share.
