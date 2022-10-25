American Assets Trust FFO of $0.63 beats by $0.08, revenue of $111.02M beats by $8.63M

Oct. 25, 2022 4:35 PM ETAmerican Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • American Assets Trust press release (NYSE:AAT): Q3 FFO of $0.63 beats by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $111.02M (+13.0% Y/Y) beats by $8.63M.
  • Same-store cash Net Operating Income increased 11.3% and 10.7% year-over-year for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2021.
  • Leased approximately 43,000 comparable office square feet at an average straight-line basis and cash-basis contractual rent increase of 35% and 24%, respectively, during the three months ended September 30, 2022.
  • Leased approximately 71,000 comparable retail square feet at an average straight-line basis and cash-basis contractual rent increase of 28% and 7%, respectively, during the three months ended September 30, 2022
  • Increased 2022 FFO per diluted share guidance to a range of $2.30 to $2.34, an approximately 16% increase at the midpoint over our full year 2021 FFO per diluted share.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.