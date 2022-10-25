OppFi expects Q3 revenue beat, reiterates 2022 outlook amid strong demand
Oct. 25, 2022 4:35 PM ETOppFi Inc. (OPFI)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) said Tuesday it expects to report Q3 total revenue of ~$124.2M, well above consensus estimate of $108.76M.
- Q3 net loss is estimated to be ~$0.7M, while adj. net income is expected to be ~$0.8M.
- Shares of OppFi (OPFI) rose 4.4% after the bell.
- OppFi (OPFI) also reiterated its 2022 guidance, which CEO Todd Schwartz said reflected strong demand, credit performance consistent with its outlook and disciplined cost management.
- "We remain confident that OppFi's (OPFI) profitability will rebound in 2023 based on strategic credit adjustments undertaken in July, which already generated substantially lower early delinquency rates that are near pre-pandemic levels for both new and refinanced loans," Schwartz added.
- The company will release its Q3 results after market close on Nov. 9.
