Stride GAAP EPS of -$0.54 misses by $0.40, revenue of $425.12M beats by $5.12M
Oct. 25, 2022 4:37 PM ETStride, Inc. (LRN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Stride press release (NYSE:LRN): FQ1 GAAP EPS of -$0.54 misses by $0.40.
- Revenue of $425.12M (+6.2% Y/Y) beats by $5.12M.
- Q2 Outlook: Revenue in the range of $435M to $465M vs. consensus of $433.8M; Capital expenditures in the range of $17M to $20M; Adjusted operating income in the range of $70M to $80M.
- FY2023 Outlook: Revenue in the range of $1.71B to $1.79B vs. consensus of $1.78B; Capital expenditures in the range of $70M to $80M; Effective tax rate of 27% to 29%; Adjusted operating income in the range of $160M to $190M.
