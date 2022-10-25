Stride GAAP EPS of -$0.54 misses by $0.40, revenue of $425.12M beats by $5.12M

Oct. 25, 2022 4:37 PM ETStride, Inc. (LRN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Stride press release (NYSE:LRN): FQ1 GAAP EPS of -$0.54 misses by $0.40.
  • Revenue of $425.12M (+6.2% Y/Y) beats by $5.12M.
  • Q2 Outlook: Revenue in the range of $435M to $465M vs. consensus of $433.8M; Capital expenditures in the range of $17M to $20M; Adjusted operating income in the range of $70M to $80M.
  • FY2023 Outlook: Revenue in the range of $1.71B to $1.79B vs. consensus of $1.78B; Capital expenditures in the range of $70M to $80M; Effective tax rate of 27% to 29%; Adjusted operating income in the range of $160M to $190M.

