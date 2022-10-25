Ameriprise Financial Non-GAAP EPS of $6.43 beats by $0.58, revenue of $3.51B beats by $190M

Oct. 25, 2022 4:37 PM ETAmeriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Ameriprise Financial press release (NYSE:AMP): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $6.43 beats by $0.58.
  • Revenue of $3.51B (+20.6% Y/Y) beats by $190M.
  • Third quarter adjusted operating earnings per diluted share excluding unlocking was $6.43, up 9 percent from the prior year period driven by strong business performance in Wealth Management and stable financial performance in Retirement & Protection Solutions. The benefit of higher interest rates was offset by market depreciation and unfavorable foreign exchange translation.
  • Assets under management and administration were $1.1 trillion, down 9 percent, as significant market depreciation more than offset $64 billion of cumulative net inflows over the past twelve months.
  • Ameriprise Bank approximately doubled in size from a year ago to $18.6 billion.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.