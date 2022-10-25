Ameriprise Financial Non-GAAP EPS of $6.43 beats by $0.58, revenue of $3.51B beats by $190M
Oct. 25, 2022 4:37 PM ETAmeriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Ameriprise Financial press release (NYSE:AMP): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $6.43 beats by $0.58.
- Revenue of $3.51B (+20.6% Y/Y) beats by $190M.
- Third quarter adjusted operating earnings per diluted share excluding unlocking was $6.43, up 9 percent from the prior year period driven by strong business performance in Wealth Management and stable financial performance in Retirement & Protection Solutions. The benefit of higher interest rates was offset by market depreciation and unfavorable foreign exchange translation.
- Assets under management and administration were $1.1 trillion, down 9 percent, as significant market depreciation more than offset $64 billion of cumulative net inflows over the past twelve months.
- Ameriprise Bank approximately doubled in size from a year ago to $18.6 billion.
Comments (1)