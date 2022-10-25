Granite bags $33M street improvement project in California
Oct. 25, 2022 4:40 PM ETGranite Construction Incorporated (GVA)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Granite (NYSE:GVA) has been selected for an ~$33M project on Artesia Great Boulevard R-7191 in Long Beach, California.
- The project will be funded by the City of Long Beach, the Metropolitan Transportation District, and the California Department of Transportation.
- The award is expected to be included in company's Q4 CAP.
- “This project will allow us to get more involved in the LA Basin Market and includes a variety of subcontract participation that will create opportunities within the marketplace to develop relationships and influence participation from other subcontractors in future pursuits,” said Mike Heddinger, Granite area manager. “We are excited to establish a relationship with the City of Long Beach.”
