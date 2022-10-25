Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Non-GAAP EPS of $1.21 beats by $0.17, revenue of $407M beats by $28M

Oct. 25, 2022 4:40 PM ETWyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Wyndham Hotels & Resorts press release (NYSE:WH): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.21 beats by $0.17.
  • Revenue of $407M (-12.1% Y/Y) beats by $28M.
  • Global RevPAR grew 12% Y/Y.
  • U.S. RevPAR grew 2% Y/Y and represents 110% of 2019 levels.
  • System-wide rooms grew 4% Y/Y, including 1% of growth in the U.S. and 9% of growth internationally.
  • In October 2022, the company's Board of Directors increased the share repurchase authorization by $400M.
  • For FY2022, the company expects adjusted EPS in the range of $3.84 to $3.89 vs. prior view of $3.51 to $3.63 and consensus of $3.61.

