Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Non-GAAP EPS of $1.21 beats by $0.17, revenue of $407M beats by $28M
Oct. 25, 2022 4:40 PM ETWyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts press release (NYSE:WH): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.21 beats by $0.17.
- Revenue of $407M (-12.1% Y/Y) beats by $28M.
- Global RevPAR grew 12% Y/Y.
- U.S. RevPAR grew 2% Y/Y and represents 110% of 2019 levels.
- System-wide rooms grew 4% Y/Y, including 1% of growth in the U.S. and 9% of growth internationally.
- In October 2022, the company's Board of Directors increased the share repurchase authorization by $400M.
- For FY2022, the company expects adjusted EPS in the range of $3.84 to $3.89 vs. prior view of $3.51 to $3.63 and consensus of $3.61.
