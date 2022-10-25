ChampionX GAAP EPS of $0.11, revenue of $1.02B
Oct. 25, 2022 4:41 PM ETChampionX Corporation (CHX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- ChampionX press release (NASDAQ:CHX): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.11.
- Revenue of $1.02B (+24.6% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EBITDA of $166.1 million, increased 34% year-over-year, and 20% sequentially
- Cash from operating activities of $187.2 million and free cash flow of $167.4 million
- Board approved increase in share repurchase program authorization to $750 million
- Shares -7%.
- Q4 2022 Guidance: "On a consolidated basis, in the fourth quarter, we expect revenue to be between $985 million and $1.015 billion. We expect adjusted EBITDA of $176 million to $184 million," report.
