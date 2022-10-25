IDEX Non-GAAP EPS of $2.14 beats by $0.14, revenue of $824M beats by $44.19M
Oct. 25, 2022 4:43 PM ETIDEX Corporation (IEX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- IDEX press release (NYSE:IEX): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.14 beats by $0.14.
- Revenue of $824M (+15.7% Y/Y) beats by $44.19M.
- Full year 2022 organic sales growth is projected to be approximately 12 percent over the prior year period, with a 9 percent organic sales increase in the fourth quarter of 2022 versus the prior year period.
- The company expects full year 2022 reported EPS attributable to IDEX of $7.75 to $7.80 (adjusted EPS attributable to IDEX of $8.04 to $8.09 vs. consensus of $7.93) and fourth quarter 2022 reported EPS attributable to IDEX of $1.75 to $1.80 (adjusted EPS attributable to IDEX of $1.92 to $1.97 vs. consensus of $1.94).
