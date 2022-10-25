Kilroy Realty FFO of $1.17 beats by $0.04, revenue of $276M beats by $9.47M

Oct. 25, 2022 4:45 PM ETKilroy Realty Corporation (KRC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Kilroy Realty press release (NYSE:KRC): Q3 FFO of $1.17 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $276M (+18.8% Y/Y) beats by $9.47M.
  • Increased the regular quarterly cash dividend to common stockholders by 3.8% to $0.54 per share; an annualized rate of $2.16 per share.
  • The company had approximately $1.6 billion of total liquidity comprised of approximately $330.0 million of cash and cash equivalents, $200.0 million available under the new unsecured term loan facility (described herein under Recent Developments) and full availability under the $1.1 billion unsecured revolving credit facility.

