Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) turned in stronger-than-expected Q3 earnings Tuesday on higher interest rates and solid performance in its wealth management segment, partially offset by lower revenue from its asset management business amid market depreciation during the quarter.

Q3 adjusted EPS (excluding unlocking) of $6.43 at September 30 topped the average analyst estimate of $5.85 and climbed from $5.91 in the year-ago period.

Adjusted net revenue came in at $3.5B compared with the $3.32B consensus and $2.9B a year ago.

Management and financial advice fees totaled $2.2B, down from $2.4B in Q3 2021.

Net investment income stood at $349M in Q3 vs. $773M a year before.

Advice & Wealth Management division saw pretax adjusted operating earnings of $595M increase from $459M in Q3 of last year, driven by client net inflows and higher interest rates, partially offset by continued market dislocation and lower activity levels.

Assets under management and administration was $1.10T, down from $1.21T a year earlier, as market depreciation more than offset $64B of cumulative net inflows over the past year.

Retirement & Protection Solutions unit's pretax adjusted operating earnings (excluding locking) was $203M, up from $192M at Sep. 30, 2021.

Earlier, Ameriprise Financial declared a quarterly dividend of $1.25 a share.