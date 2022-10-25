Industrial Logistics Properties FFO of $0.23 misses by $0.09, revenue of $103.22M misses by $2.57M

Oct. 25, 2022 4:49 PM ETIndustrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Industrial Logistics Properties press release (NASDAQ:ILPT): Q3 FFO of $0.23 misses by $0.09.
  • Revenue of $103.22M (+87.7% Y/Y) misses by $2.57M.
  • Same property net operating income, or NOI, and Cash Basis NOI for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 decreased 0.3% and 1.9%, respectively, compared to the prior year quarter.
  • Same property NOI and Cash Basis NOI in the current quarter include $1.2 million of bad debt reserves related to certain tenants.
  • Excluding these bad debt charges, same property NOI and Cash Basis NOI increased 2.6% and 1.2%, respectively

