Energy Transfer raises dividend by 15% to $0.265
Oct. 25, 2022 4:53 PM ETETBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA79 Comments
- Energy Transfer (ET) declares $0.265/share quarterly dividend, 15.2% increase from prior dividend of $0.230.
- Forward yield 8.78%
- Payable Nov. 21; for shareholders of record Nov. 4; ex-div Nov. 3.
- This distribution increase represents another step in Energy Transfer’s plan to return additional value to unitholders while maintaining its target leverage ratio of 4.0x-4.5x debt-to-EBITDA.
- Future increases to the distribution level will be evaluated quarterly with the ultimate goal of returning distributions to the previous level of $0.305 per quarter, or $1.22 on an annual basis, while balancing the partnership’s leverage target, growth opportunities and unit buy-backs.
Comments (79)