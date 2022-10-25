Energy Transfer raises dividend by 15% to $0.265

Oct. 25, 2022 4:53 PM ETETBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA79 Comments
  • Energy Transfer (ET) declares $0.265/share quarterly dividend, 15.2% increase from prior dividend of $0.230.
  • Forward yield 8.78%
  • Payable Nov. 21; for shareholders of record Nov. 4; ex-div Nov. 3.
  • This distribution increase represents another step in Energy Transfer’s plan to return additional value to unitholders while maintaining its target leverage ratio of 4.0x-4.5x debt-to-EBITDA.
  • Future increases to the distribution level will be evaluated quarterly with the ultimate goal of returning distributions to the previous level of $0.305 per quarter, or $1.22 on an annual basis, while balancing the partnership’s leverage target, growth opportunities and unit buy-backs.
Comments (79)

