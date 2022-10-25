Chubb Non-GAAP EPS of $3.17 beats by $0.56, Net premiums earned of $11.54B beats by $830M
Oct. 25, 2022 4:56 PM ETChubb Limited (CB)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Chubb press release (NYSE:CB): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.17 beats by $0.56.
- Net premiums earned of $11.54B (+15.4% Y/Y) beats by $830M.
- P&C net premiums written were up 8.5%, or 11.2% in constant dollars, with commercial lines up 11.7% and consumer/personal lines up 9.6%.
- Total North America P&C net premiums written were up 10.6%, with growth of 11.4% in commercial lines and 7.1% in personal lines. Overseas General P&C net premiums written were up 1.9%, or 11.7% in constant dollars, comprising growth of 11.0% in commercial lines and 12.7% in consumer lines.
- Life Insurance net premiums written increased $664 million, or 108.8%, to $1.27 billion and segment income increased 158.3% to $271 million, reflecting the closing of the acquisition of Cigna's business in Asia. Integration efforts are on track.
- P&C combined ratio of 93.1% compared with 93.4% prior year. P&C current accident year combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses was 84.0%, compared with 84.8% prior year.
- Operating cash flow was $3.43 billion for the quarter and a record $8.59 billion year-to-date.
- Unfavorable foreign currency movement in the quarter negatively impacted P&C net premiums written growth by 2.7 percentage points and core operating income by $39 million, or $0.09 per share.
- Annualized return on equity was 6.5% and annualized core operating ROE was 9.4%. Annualized core operating return on tangible equity was 14.4%.
- "With the combination of growth and underwriting margins in our P&C businesses; our growth in investment income; and the future revenue and earnings contributions from our life insurance businesses in Asia, we expect EPS to continue to grow at a healthy rate into the future." said Evan G. Greenberg, Chairman and CEO.
