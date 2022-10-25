Spotify drops as low margins come up as concerns again in Q3

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) has fallen 4.2% after hours following a third-quarter earnings report where profits disappointed and challenging margins stayed in focus.

Revenues grew 21%, largely as expected, to land at €3.04B. And monthly active users surpassed expectations by growing 20% to 456M.

Of those, premium subscribers rose by about 13% to 195M, also topping consensus. Ad-supported monthly active users rose 24% year-over-year, to 273M.

In the revenue breakout, premium revenues grew 22% to $2.65B, while ad-supported revenues rose 19% to $385M.

But gross margin fell to 24.7% from a year-ago 26.7% (though it ticked up sequentially from 24.6%). And the company swung to an operating loss of $228M from a prior-year gain of $75M.

"Gross margin came in below expectations, mainly due to an unfavorable adjustment to prior period estimates for rights holder liabilities," the company said. "We also saw a margin impact due to slower than forecast advertising growth given the challenging macro environment."

Meanwhile, it also forecast missing gross margin for the fourth quarter, expecting 24.5% vs. consensus for 25.3%, and it guided to an Q4 operating loss of €300M, vs. forecasts for a loss of €171M. It did expect in-line revenues of €3.2B and MAUs of 479M, above expectations for 470.5M.

