Cano Health drops after activist Third Point reduces stake
Oct. 25, 2022
- Cano Health Inc/ (NYSE:CANO) fell 4.6% in after hours trading after activist investor Third Point reduced its stake in the primary care provider.
- Third Point, run by Dan Loeb, cuts its stake in Cano Health (CANO) to 3.5% versus a prior stake of 4.67%, according to a 13D/A filing.
- The cut comes after Cano (CANO) plunged 43% last Monday after a Dealreporter story that CVS Health CVS Health (CVS) decided not purse an acquisition of Cano. The news came after Bloomberg reported that CVS (CVS) was said in exclusive talks to purchase the health-care provider.
- Loeb's Third Point hedge fund in March reported a 6.4% stake in Cano (CANO) and said the company should explore strategic alternatives, including a potential sale.
