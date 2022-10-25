Freddie Mac mortgage portfolio climbs by 4% in September to $3.40T
Oct. 25, 2022 5:10 PM ETFederal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FMCC)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Government-sponsored mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) on Tuesday said its total mortgage portfolio increased at an annualized rate of 4% in Sept., bringing it to $3.40T.
- The 4% annualized growth rate for Sept. compares to a 17.4% rate in the same month last year, when mortgage rates were much higher.
- For Aug. 2022, the annualized growth rate was 7.2%.
- The aggregate unpaid principal balance of FMCC's mortgage-related investments portfolio decreased by ~$0.6B in Sept.
- For Sept., FMCC reported $42.7B of purchases or issuances, $801M of sales and $30.59B of liquidations. In Sept. 2021, the company reported purchases or issuances of $112.33B, $498M of sales and $67.08B of liquidations.
- FMCC's single-family delinquency rate decreased to 0.67% in Sept. from 0.70% in Aug. Multifamily delinquency rate increased to 0.13% in Sept. from 0.12% in Aug.
- The measure of Freddie Mac's (OTCQB:FMCC) exposure to changes in portfolio value averaged $1M in Sept. and the duration gap averaged 0 months.
