Freddie Mac mortgage portfolio climbs by 4% in September to $3.40T

  • Government-sponsored mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) on Tuesday said its total mortgage portfolio increased at an annualized rate of 4% in Sept., bringing it to $3.40T.
  • The 4% annualized growth rate for Sept. compares to a 17.4% rate in the same month last year, when mortgage rates were much higher.
  • For Aug. 2022, the annualized growth rate was 7.2%.
  • The aggregate unpaid principal balance of FMCC's mortgage-related investments portfolio decreased by ~$0.6B in Sept.
  • For Sept., FMCC reported $42.7B of purchases or issuances, $801M of sales and $30.59B of liquidations. In Sept. 2021, the company reported purchases or issuances of $112.33B, $498M of sales and $67.08B of liquidations.
  • FMCC's single-family delinquency rate decreased to 0.67% in Sept. from 0.70% in Aug. Multifamily delinquency rate increased to 0.13% in Sept. from 0.12% in Aug.
  • The measure of Freddie Mac's (OTCQB:FMCC) exposure to changes in portfolio value averaged $1M in Sept. and the duration gap averaged 0 months.

