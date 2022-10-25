Four Corners Property Trust upsizes revolving credit facility to $680M

Oct. 25, 2022 5:17 PM ETFour Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) said Tuesday it upsized its revolving credit facility to $680M from $650M.
  • The amendment repaid $150M of loans maturing in 2023 and 2024 with a new $90M term loan maturing in 2027 and a new $90M term loan maturing in 2028.
  • Pricing and maturities for the $250M revolving facility maturing in 2025, $150M term loan maturing in 2025 and $100M loan maturing in 2026 were not impacted by the extension.
  • The $430M of term loans will be fully drawn at close and provide $30M of incremental proceeds to fund investments and other general purposes.
  • The amendment converts the facility from LIBOR to SOFR-based borrowings.
  • The term loans bear interest at an adj. SOFR rate plus a credit spread of 95-100 bps points depending on the term loan tranche.
  • Borrowings under the $250M revolving facility bear interest at an adj. SOFR rate plus a combined facility fee and credit spread of 105 bps.

