Four Corners Property Trust upsizes revolving credit facility to $680M
Oct. 25, 2022 5:17 PM ETFour Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) said Tuesday it upsized its revolving credit facility to $680M from $650M.
- The amendment repaid $150M of loans maturing in 2023 and 2024 with a new $90M term loan maturing in 2027 and a new $90M term loan maturing in 2028.
- Pricing and maturities for the $250M revolving facility maturing in 2025, $150M term loan maturing in 2025 and $100M loan maturing in 2026 were not impacted by the extension.
- The $430M of term loans will be fully drawn at close and provide $30M of incremental proceeds to fund investments and other general purposes.
- The amendment converts the facility from LIBOR to SOFR-based borrowings.
- The term loans bear interest at an adj. SOFR rate plus a credit spread of 95-100 bps points depending on the term loan tranche.
- Borrowings under the $250M revolving facility bear interest at an adj. SOFR rate plus a combined facility fee and credit spread of 105 bps.
