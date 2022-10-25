Chubb Q3 earnings top consensus, bolstered by premium growth, lower combined ratio

Chubb (NYSE:CB) Q3 earnings exceeded Wall Street expectations Tuesday thanks to solid premium revenue growth, as well as record investment income and a lower combined ratio.

Q3 core operating income of $3.17 per share surpassed the average analyst estimate of $2.61 and climbed from $2.64 in the year-ago quarter.

Net premiums earned was $11.54B, topping the consensus of $10.71B, and rising from $10.0B at Sep. 30, 2021.

P&C underwriting income of $710M gained from $617M a year before. Combined ratio of 93.1% vs. 93.4% in Q3 2021.

Life insurance net premiums written of $1.3B jumped from $609M in Q3 of last year, reflecting the closing of the acquisition of Cigna's business in Asia.

Pretax catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance and including reinstatement premiums, stood at $1.16B in Q3, including $975M from Hurricane Ian.

Tangible book value was $65.91 a share compared with $94.38 at the end of 2021.

Conference call on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Earlier, Chubb Non-GAAP EPS of $3.17 beats by $0.56, Net premiums earned of $11.54B beats by $830M.