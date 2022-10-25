Chubb Q3 earnings top consensus, bolstered by premium growth, lower combined ratio

Oct. 25, 2022 5:18 PM ETChubb Limited (CB)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Piggy Bank,3d Render

Sezeryadigar/E+ via Getty Images

Chubb (NYSE:CB) Q3 earnings exceeded Wall Street expectations Tuesday thanks to solid premium revenue growth, as well as record investment income and a lower combined ratio.

Q3 core operating income of $3.17 per share surpassed the average analyst estimate of $2.61 and climbed from $2.64 in the year-ago quarter.

Net premiums earned was $11.54B, topping the consensus of $10.71B, and rising from $10.0B at Sep. 30, 2021.

P&C underwriting income of $710M gained from $617M a year before. Combined ratio of 93.1% vs. 93.4% in Q3 2021.

Life insurance net premiums written of $1.3B jumped from $609M in Q3 of last year, reflecting the closing of the acquisition of Cigna's business in Asia.

Pretax catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance and including reinstatement premiums, stood at $1.16B in Q3, including $975M from Hurricane Ian.

Tangible book value was $65.91 a share compared with $94.38 at the end of 2021.

Conference call on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Earlier, Chubb Non-GAAP EPS of $3.17 beats by $0.56, Net premiums earned of $11.54B beats by $830M.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.