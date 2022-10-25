First Commonwealth Financial GAAP EPS of $0.36 misses by $0.02, revenue of $108.27M beats by $2.81M
Oct. 25, 2022 5:19 PM ETFirst Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- First Commonwealth Financial press release (NYSE:FCF): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.36 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $108.27M (+10.3% Y/Y) beats by $2.81M.
- Core return on average assets (ROAA) improved 15 basis points to 1.43% compared to the previous quarter and was unchanged from the third quarter of 2021
- Core pre-tax pre-provision ROA(1) for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was 2.03% as compared to 1.77% in the prior quarter and 1.79% in the third quarter of 2021
- The net interest margin of 3.76% increased 38 basis points compared to the prior quarter and increased 53 basis points as compared to third quarter of 2021
- The core efficiency ratio(1) of 54.06% decreased 181 basis points from the previous quarter and 121 basis points from the third quarter of 2021
