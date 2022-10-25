General Dynamics bags ~$123M modification contract for Navy
Oct. 25, 2022 5:29 PM ETGDBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- General Dynamics (GD) Electric Boat is awarded a $122.78M cost-plus fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-2120 for lead yard support and development studies and design efforts related to Virginia-class submarines.
- This contract modification includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of the modification to $164,071,626.
- Work will be performed in the continental U.S. and is expected to be completed by August 2025.
- Fiscal 2022 research, development, test, and evaluation funding in the amount of $10,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.
- The Naval Sea Systems Command is the contracting activity.
