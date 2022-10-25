U.S. crude stockpiles rose by 4.5M barrels last week, API says
Oct. 25, 2022
The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a build of 4.5M barrels of oil for the week ending October 21.
Gasoline inventories reportedly show a draw of 2.3M barrels, and distillate inventories show a build of 635K barrels.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly petroleum supply data on Wednesday, with analysts forecasting the report will show a 600K-barrel increase, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal.
November WTI crude oil (CL1:COM) settled Tuesday at $85.32/bbl on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
