The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a build of 4.5M barrels of oil for the week ending October 21.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a draw of 2.3M barrels, and distillate inventories show a build of 635K barrels.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly petroleum supply data on Wednesday, with analysts forecasting the report will show a 600K-barrel increase, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal.

November WTI crude oil (CL1:COM) settled Tuesday at $85.32/bbl on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

ETF: (NYSEARCA:USO)