SPAC Atlas Crest Investment II to seek shareholder nod for liquidation
Oct. 25, 2022 5:33 PM ETAtlas Crest Investment Corp. II (ACII)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Atlas Crest Investment II (NYSE:ACII) said Tuesday it will seek shareholder approval for it to redeem all outstanding public shares and liquidate no later than Dec. 30.
- Since its IPO, the SPAC evaluated over 130 companies to complete a merger that met its investment criteria.
- Finding an appropriate target was difficult owing to unconducive capital markets, overall decline in the SPAC market and a limited pool of entities interested in pursuing a SPAC merger.
- Atlas Crest (ACII) also reviewed recent changes in U.S. tax law that could create tax liabilities for shareholder redemptions after Dec. 31.
- As a result, the SPAC believes it is in the best interests of its shareholders to liquidate early.
