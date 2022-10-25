SPAC Atlas Crest Investment II to seek shareholder nod for liquidation

Oct. 25, 2022 5:33 PM ETAtlas Crest Investment Corp. II (ACII)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Atlas Crest Investment II (NYSE:ACII) said Tuesday it will seek shareholder approval for it to redeem all outstanding public shares and liquidate no later than Dec. 30.
  • Since its IPO, the SPAC evaluated over 130 companies to complete a merger that met its investment criteria.
  • Finding an appropriate target was difficult owing to unconducive capital markets, overall decline in the SPAC market and a limited pool of entities interested in pursuing a SPAC merger.
  • Atlas Crest (ACII) also reviewed recent changes in U.S. tax law that could create tax liabilities for shareholder redemptions after Dec. 31.
  • As a result, the SPAC believes it is in the best interests of its shareholders to liquidate early.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.