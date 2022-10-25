United Maritime initiates third $3M share buyback plan, stocks rises ~9% after hours
Oct. 25, 2022 5:33 PM ETUnited Maritime Corporation (USEA)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) on Tuesday said it would initiate a third share buyback program of up to $3M.
- Shares of the micro-cap shipping company gained 8.5% to $2.80 in aftermarket trading.
- The company also said it had completed its previously announced second $3M buyback plan.
- Through its two buyback programs of $6M in total so far, USEA said it had repurchased about 3.3M shares at an average price of $1.81/share.
- The new third $3M buyback plan expires on March 31 next year, USEA said in a statement.
