Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) has raised its full-year outlook of funds from operations on Tuesday after the office REIT's Q3 results breezed past Wall Street expectations.

The company is expecting 2022 FFO of $4.02-4.04 per share, up from the prior target range of $3.92-4.00 and consensus of $3.95.

For the third quarter, "we leased over one million square feet of second gen office, including 518,000 square feet of new leases, our highest volume of new leasing since 2014, with net effective rents that were more than 20% above our prior five-quarter average," President and CEO Ted Klinck highlighted.

Q3 FFO of $1.04 a share topped the average analyst estimate of $0.96 and rose from $0.96 in the year-ago period.

Revenue of $207M also surpassed the consensus of $205.13M and climbed from $195.5M a year earlier.

Operating expenses totaled $150.5M compared with $137.5M a year before.

Same property cash net operating income was $113.2M vs. $115.2M in Q3 2021.

Adjusted EBITDAre of $131.9M inched down from $132M a year ago.

Conference call on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. ET.

