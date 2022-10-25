Flushing Financial GAAP EPS of $0.76 beats by $0.16, revenue of $70.20M beats by $5.33M
Oct. 25, 2022 5:46 PM ETFlushing Financial Corporation (FFIC)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Flushing Financial press release (NASDAQ:FFIC): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.76 beats by $0.16.
- Revenue of $70.20M (+9.3% Y/Y) beats by $5.33M.
- Loan pipeline decreased 41.8% YoY to $309.1 million as we become more selective in terms of rate and collateral type and borrowers adjusted to higher rates
- Issued $65 million of subordinated notes at 6.00% during the 3Q22
- NPAs increased to $50.0 million from $48.9 million at 2Q22 and from $20.2 million at 3Q21
- Provision for credit losses was $2.1 million in 3Q22 compared to a benefit for credit losses of $6.9 million in 3Q21; net charge-offs were $0.3 million in 3Q22 compared to net recoveries of $0.6 million in 3Q21
- Net interest income decreased 5.4% QoQ and 3.4% YoY to $61.2 million; Core net interest income declined 6.2% QoQ and 2.7% YoY to $60.4 million
- Net interest margin FTE decreased 28 bps QoQ and 27 bps YoY to 3.07%; Core net interest margin FTE decreased 30 bps QoQ and 24 bps YoY to 3.03%; The decline in GAAP and Core NIM QoQ was primarily driven by our liability sensitive balance sheet resulting in liabilities repricing faster than assets over the near term but reversing as loans reprice over the next couple of years
- Average deposits, including mortgage escrow, decreased 2.6% QoQ and 2.1% YoY to $6.3 billion, with core deposits comprising 83.1% of total average deposits
