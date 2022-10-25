Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua GAAP EPS of $0.21, revenue of $352.8M misses by $2.6M
Oct. 25, 2022 5:49 PM ETGCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (GCWOF)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua press release (OTCPK:GCWOF): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.21.
- Revenue of $352.8M (+11.9% Y/Y) misses by $2.6M.
- U.S. sales increased 10.4% as cement and concrete volumes increased 2.2% and 7.7%, respectively; cement volumes remained unchanged excluding oil well cement
- U.S. cement and concrete prices increased 12.2% and 4.2%, respectively
- Mexico sales increased by 16.8% reflecting a 2.4% increase in concrete volumes
- Mexico cement and concrete prices increased by 13.5% and 7.9%, respectively
- EBITDA increased 6.6% to US$117.4 million with a 33.3% EBITDA margin
- Free cash flow increased 10.6% to US$105.4 million with an 89.8% free cash flow conversion rate
- Earnings per share increased 19.2% year-on-year to US$0.2111
- Cash and equivalents totaled US$732 million
- Net leverage (net debt/EBITDA) ratio totaled -0.69x as of September 30, 2022
- GCC repurchased 0.6 million shares in the amount of US$3.3 million
