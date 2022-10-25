USANA Health Sciences down 17% after revising 2022 outlook below consensus estimates

Oct. 25, 2022 5:53 PM ETUSANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Quarterly results

CharlieAJA

  • USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) is down 17% in after-hours trading after revising its fiscal 2022 net sales and diluted EPS outlook to below Street consensus.
  • The nutritional and personal care products maker now expects net sales of $955M to $975M ($1.03B consensus) and diluted EPS of $3.15 to $3.40 ($3.90 consensus).
  • USANA's (USNA) Q3 2022 results also missed on the top and bottom lines.
  • Net income fell ~45% in the quarter compared to the prior-year period to $14.9M.
  • Revenue of $233M was a 15% year-over-year decline.
  • As of Oct. 1, the company had ~$246.9M in cash and cash equivalents, a ~3% increase from Jan. 1.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views USANA (USNA) as a hold with strong grades for valuation and profitability.

