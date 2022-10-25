Boston Properties FFO of $1.91 beats by $0.04, revenue of $790.52M beats by $27.84M
Oct. 25, 2022 5:52 PM ETBoston Properties, Inc. (BXP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Boston Properties press release (NYSE:BXP): Q3 FFO of $1.91 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $790.52M (+8.3% Y/Y) beats by $27.84M.
- Exceeds Guidance for EPS and FFO for Q3; Executes 1.4 Million SF of Leases in Q3; and Expands Life Sciences Portfolio in Cambridge, MA.
- BXP provided guidance for full year 2022 EPS of $5.55 - $5.57 and FFO of $7.51 - $7.53 per diluted share, and full year 2023 EPS of $2.27 - $2.42 and FFO of $7.15 - $7.30 per diluted share.
- The midpoint of guidance for each of 2023 EPS and FFO per diluted share is projected to be lower than projected full year 2022 EPS and FFO per diluted share.
Comments