Lorne Park Capital Partners reports Q3 results

Oct. 25, 2022 6:01 PM ETLorne Park Capital Partners Inc. (LPC:CA)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Lorne Park Capital Partners press release (TSXV:LPC:CA): Q3 Revenue of $6.6M (+11.9% Y/Y).
  • Net income and comprehensive income for the YTD 2022 was $1.0 million, an increase of $0.4 million or 81.1%, compared to $0.5 million during the YTD 2022,
  • And was $0.4 million for Q3 2022, an increase of $0.1 million or 35.0%, compared to $0.3 million during Q3 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1, a non-IFRS measure, for the YTD 2022 was $4.8 million, an increase of $1.3 million or 36.5%, compared to $3.5 million during the YTD 2021,
  • and was $1.7 million for Q3 2022, an increase of $0.4 million or 27.8%, compared to $1.3 million during Q3 2021.

