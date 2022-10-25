Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) plunges as much as 9% in Tuesday's trading after reporting in-line Q3 adjusted earnings and missing estimates for revenues while reducing guidance on free cash flow.

Q3 net income increased to $26.8M, or $0.31/share, from $9M, or $0.11/share, in the year-earlier quarter, while revenues rose 9% Y/Y to $365M.

Hexcel (HXL) said it now sees free cash flow of $100M for FY 2022, down from previous guidance of greater than $145M, while raising the low end of its full-year earnings guidance range, seeing EPS of $1.12-$1.24 vs. prior guidance of $1.00-$1.24, and still in line with $1.23 analyst consensus, and narrowing full-year revenue guidance to $1.53B-$1.6B from $1.50-$1.63 previously, still in line with $1.59B consensus.

Hexcel's (HXL) stock price return shows a 3% YTD gain but a 2.5% decline during the past year.