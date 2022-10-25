Hexcel sinks after missing on Q3 sales, cutting free cash flow guidance

Oct. 25, 2022 1:55 PM ETHexcel Corporation (HXL)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Landing airplane

Jetlinerimages/E+ via Getty Images

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) plunges as much as 9% in Tuesday's trading after reporting in-line Q3 adjusted earnings and missing estimates for revenues while reducing guidance on free cash flow.

Q3 net income increased to $26.8M, or $0.31/share, from $9M, or $0.11/share, in the year-earlier quarter, while revenues rose 9% Y/Y to $365M.

Hexcel (HXL) said it now sees free cash flow of $100M for FY 2022, down from previous guidance of greater than $145M, while raising the low end of its full-year earnings guidance range, seeing EPS of $1.12-$1.24 vs. prior guidance of $1.00-$1.24, and still in line with $1.23 analyst consensus, and narrowing full-year revenue guidance to $1.53B-$1.6B from $1.50-$1.63 previously, still in line with $1.59B consensus.

Hexcel's (HXL) stock price return shows a 3% YTD gain but a 2.5% decline during the past year.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.