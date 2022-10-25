NextGen Healthcare ups guidance for fiscal 2023 based on first half performance

Oct. 25, 2022 6:25 PM ETNextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NXGN)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Quarterly report concept. Sheet of paper and pencils on a white background

tumsasedgars

  • NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) boosted its fiscal guidance for fiscal 2023, including non-GAAP earnings per share and revenue.
  • Non-GAAP EPS is now projected between $0.93 and $0.99 (consensus $0.95), from between $0.92 and $0.98. Revenue is expected between $630M and $640M ($626.71M consensus), from between $621M and $633M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is expected between $110M and $115M, up from between $109M and $114M.
  • In its Q2 earnings results, NextGen (NXGN) beat on the top and bottom lines.
  • Net income of ~$13.6M ($0.20 per share basic and diluted) compared to a loss of ~$6.8M (-$0.10 per share basic and diluted in the year-ago period).
  • Revenue of $159.4M in the quarter was a 7% increase from fiscal 2022 Q2.
  • The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $70.7M, an 18% increase from March 31, 2021.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views NextGen (NXGN) as a hold with high marks for growth and profitability.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.