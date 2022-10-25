NextGen Healthcare ups guidance for fiscal 2023 based on first half performance
Oct. 25, 2022 6:25 PM ETNextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NXGN)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) boosted its fiscal guidance for fiscal 2023, including non-GAAP earnings per share and revenue.
- Non-GAAP EPS is now projected between $0.93 and $0.99 (consensus $0.95), from between $0.92 and $0.98. Revenue is expected between $630M and $640M ($626.71M consensus), from between $621M and $633M.
- Adjusted EBITDA is expected between $110M and $115M, up from between $109M and $114M.
- In its Q2 earnings results, NextGen (NXGN) beat on the top and bottom lines.
- Net income of ~$13.6M ($0.20 per share basic and diluted) compared to a loss of ~$6.8M (-$0.10 per share basic and diluted in the year-ago period).
- Revenue of $159.4M in the quarter was a 7% increase from fiscal 2022 Q2.
- The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $70.7M, an 18% increase from March 31, 2021.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views NextGen (NXGN) as a hold with high marks for growth and profitability.
