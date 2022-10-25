Online baby gear retailer PishPosh files for proposed $8M IPO

Baby gear retailer PishPosh (BABY) has filed for a proposed $8.3M initial public offering.

PishPosh said in a filing that it intends to offer 1.7M shares for $5 per share, a price that could likely change. Underwriters would be granted a 45-day option to buy up to 249K additional shares to cover any over-allotments.

In addition, selling stockholders will be offering 1.3M shares which will be priced at $5 per share until there is an established market for the stock. PishPosh will not receive proceeds from this sale.

The company hopes to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol BABY. Boustead Securities is serving as sole bookrunner.

For the six-month period ended June 30, PishPosh reported a net loss of $3.5M on revenue of $11.2M.

Based in New Jersey, PishPosh is a marketer of baby gear targeted at middle-class and affluent shoppers. The company sells its wares predominantly online through its website pishposhbaby.com and third-party sellers like Amazon.

