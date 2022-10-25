Biotech Lipella Pharmaceuticals downsizes proposed IPO to $7M

Lipella Pharmaceuticals (LIPO) has downsized its proposed initial public offering to $7M from around $12M.

Lipella said in a filing that it is now looking to offer 1.17M shares, priced between $5 and $7, which would raise around $7M if priced at the midpoint. The company is also planning to conduct a 1-for-2.5 reverse stock split ahead of the deal.

The biotech company hopes to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol LIPO. Spartan Capital Securities is serving as lead bookrunner.

The terms of the deal appear to have been downsized. In the company's S-1 filing in July, Lipella indicated in an attached filing fee schedule that it was seeking to raise up to $11.5M through the sale of common stock and another $13.8M through the exercise of certain warrants. The filing listed Univest Securities as the bookrunner.

Based in Pittsburgh, Lipella is reformulating existing generic drugs for new purposes. Its lead drug candidate, LP-10, is in Phase 2 testing for the treatment of hemorrhagic cystitis, which is uncontrolled urinary blood loss associated with chemotherapy or pelvic radiation treatment. Lipella said there is currently no FDA approved treatment for the condition.

A development stage company, Lipella reported a net loss of $1.5M on revenue of $33K for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022.

