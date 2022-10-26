Mountain Valley Pipeline has withdrawn eminent domain actions against land in North Carolina the company sought for its Southgate extension, according to a motion filed in U.S. District Court.

As reported by the West Virginia Gazette-Mail, the pipeline group led by Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) said it seeks to dismiss condemnation proceedings to claim land through eminent domain in North Carolina it planned to use for the extension project.

Saying it has not abandoned the project, MVP asked for the dismissal without prejudice, which would allow it to pursue eminent domain actions against the properties again.

Mountain Valley still lacks necessary permits to complete the major pipeline, and oral arguments began Tuesday in a federal court case filed by environmental groups challenging a water quality certification issued last December by West Virginia's Department of Environmental Protection.

Senator Joe Manchin's attempt to force approval and completion of the project through federal legislation on permitting reform failed last month.