Asian shares track Wall Street higher as US yields falls

Oct. 26, 2022 1:39 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Japan +1.03%.
  • China +1.40%.
  • Hong Kong +2.26%.
  • Australia +0.12%. The annual inflation rate shot up to 7.3%, from 6.1%, the highest since 1990. Q3 inflation jumped 1.8%, topping market forecasts of 1.6%. Inflation heats up to a 32-year high that will stoke pressure for a return to more aggressive rate hikes by the country's central bank. Q3 core inflation, also climbed 1.8% in the quarter, lifting the annual pace to 6.1% and again far above forecasts of 5.6%. The next RBA Board meeting and Official Cash Rate announcement will be on the 1st November 2022.
  • S&P, Nasdaq, Dow closed higher for third straight session amid falling yields.

  • U.S. futures: Dow -0.28%, S&P 500 -0.96% and Nasdaq -1.94%.

  • Gold prices edged higher, rising 0.9% on Wednesday.

