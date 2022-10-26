Barclays GAAP EPS of £0.094, revenue of £6B

Oct. 26, 2022 2:50 AM ETBarclays PLC (BCS)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Barclays press release (NYSE:BCS): Q3 GAAP EPS of £0.094.
  • Revenue of £6B (+9.1% Y/Y).
  • Excluding the impact of the Over-issuance of Securities in the US (Over-issuance of Securities) – Group income was £6.4bn, up 17% year-on-year.
  • Capital: Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 13.8% (December 2021: 15.1% and June 2022: 13.6%) and tangible net asset value (TNAV) per share of 286p (December 2021: 291p and June 2022: 297p).
  • Outlook:
  • Returns: targeting a RoTE of greater than 10% in 2022
  • Income: diversified income streams position the Group well for the current economic and market environment including rising interest rates
  • Costs: FY22 total operating expenses are expected to be in line with the outlook given at H122 results of around £16.7bn1 , with a reduction in litigation and conduct charges of around £0.3bn broadly offset by headwinds from FX and other movements
  • Impairment: expect the credit impairment charges at a portfolio level to trend towards a through-the-cycle loan loss rate, acknowledging the risk of further deterioration in the economic outlook
  • Capital: targeting a CET1 ratio within the range of 13-14%.

